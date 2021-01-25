MonaCoin (MONA) 24 Hour Volume Hits $6.65 Million

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. One MonaCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.72 or 0.00004988 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MonaCoin has a total market capitalization of $112.93 million and $6.65 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MonaCoin has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,444.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,419.59 or 0.04121406 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $144.15 or 0.00418511 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $455.61 or 0.01322728 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $176.44 or 0.00512253 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $143.73 or 0.00417272 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003821 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $94.05 or 0.00273054 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00022541 BTC.

About MonaCoin

MonaCoin (MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MonaCoin Coin Trading

MonaCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

