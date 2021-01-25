Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.16 Billion

Analysts expect Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to post $7.16 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Mondelez International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.23 billion and the lowest is $6.99 billion. Mondelez International posted sales of $6.91 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mondelez International will report full-year sales of $26.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $26.27 billion to $26.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $27.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.18 billion to $28.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Mondelez International.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MDLZ shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Guggenheim cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.56.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $56.25 on Friday. Mondelez International has a 1-year low of $41.19 and a 1-year high of $60.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.01%.

In other news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $2,914,527.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,647 shares in the company, valued at $7,775,767.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Siewert purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.42 per share, for a total transaction of $116,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,355. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the second quarter worth approximately $3,545,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 23.3% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 41,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after buying an additional 7,849 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 4.6% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 8,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the third quarter worth about $416,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

