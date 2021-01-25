Mondi plc (MNDI.L) (LON:MNDI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Mondi plc (MNDI.L) (LON:MNDI) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,788.57 ($23.37).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Mondi plc (MNDI.L) from GBX 1,570 ($20.51) to GBX 1,740 ($22.73) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday.

LON:MNDI traded down GBX 48.50 ($0.63) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 1,781.50 ($23.28). The company had a trading volume of 1,326,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,453. The company has a market capitalization of £8.65 billion and a PE ratio of 11.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,770.66 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,606.57. Mondi plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,156.50 ($15.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,902.50 ($24.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.96, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Mondi plc (MNDI.L) Company Profile

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging products; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

