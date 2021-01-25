MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $57.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Monotaro Co. provides consumable goods through its web site. Monotaro Co. is headquartered in Amagasaki, Japan. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of MonotaRO from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MONOY opened at $50.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 111.19, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. MonotaRO has a 1-year low of $20.06 and a 1-year high of $62.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.46.

About MonotaRO

MonotaRO Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online MRO products store in Japan, Korea, China, Indonesia, and internationally. It offers products for manufacturing, construction, and automotive industries. The company was formerly known as Sumisho Grainger Co, Ltd. and changed its name to MonotaRO Co, Ltd.

