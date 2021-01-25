Morgan Stanley Acquires 2,487 Shares of Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV) by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 3X Shares were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its holdings in Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 3X Shares by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 4,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:TMV opened at $60.18 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.62 and its 200 day moving average is $52.34. Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 3X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $43.85 and a fifty-two week high of $105.50.

Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 3X Shares Profile

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

