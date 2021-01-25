Morgan Stanley Cuts The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Price Target to $50.00

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BK. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.03.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

BK stock opened at $41.93 on Thursday. The Bank of New York Mellon has a 1-year low of $26.40 and a 1-year high of $47.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $37.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.20.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 65.5% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 378.8% in the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

Read More: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.