Morgan Stanley Decreases Stake in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) by 15.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,587 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,487 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Clearfield were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Weil Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clearfield in the third quarter worth $1,249,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 145.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearfield during the third quarter worth $93,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearfield during the third quarter worth $384,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 2.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 33.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLFD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Clearfield from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clearfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

In other news, CFO Daniel R. Herzog sold 2,000 shares of Clearfield stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $46,160.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,541 shares in the company, valued at $866,446.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cheryl Beranek sold 13,685 shares of Clearfield stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total transaction of $330,219.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 545,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,154,517.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,653 shares of company stock worth $1,692,283. Company insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

CLFD stock opened at $33.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $453.21 million, a PE ratio of 62.36 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.81 and its 200 day moving average is $21.52. Clearfield, Inc. has a one year low of $8.32 and a one year high of $34.65.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $27.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. Clearfield had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 9.28%. Research analysts predict that Clearfield, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Clearfield Profile

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

