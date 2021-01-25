Morgan Stanley Decreases Stake in Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in shares of Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Norwood Financial were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clark Estates Inc. NY purchased a new position in Norwood Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,150,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Norwood Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $293,000. Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Norwood Financial by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 10,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Norwood Financial by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Norwood Financial by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. 18.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NWFL opened at $25.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Norwood Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $21.20 and a 1-year high of $37.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.60 and a 200 day moving average of $26.04. The company has a market capitalization of $208.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.56.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $17.40 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. This is an increase from Norwood Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Norwood Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

In other Norwood Financial news, Director Alexandra K. Nolan bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.77 per share, for a total transaction of $133,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lewis J. Critelli sold 3,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $91,233.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,552.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 5,255 shares of company stock valued at $140,587 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Norwood Financial Company Profile

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

