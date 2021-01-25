Morgan Stanley Has $282,000 Position in ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI)

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,028 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in ShotSpotter were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SSTI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of ShotSpotter by 570.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of ShotSpotter during the first quarter worth about $110,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter by 20.5% during the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ShotSpotter during the second quarter worth about $373,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter by 25.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. 62.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SSTI has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities downgraded ShotSpotter from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. ShotSpotter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.88.

Shares of NASDAQ SSTI opened at $48.50 on Monday. ShotSpotter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.26 and a 12 month high of $51.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.28 and a 200-day moving average of $31.76. The company has a market capitalization of $554.94 million, a P/E ratio of 210.87, a P/E/G ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.52.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. ShotSpotter had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $11.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 million. On average, equities analysts predict that ShotSpotter, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Pascal Levensohn sold 3,922 shares of ShotSpotter stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $129,465.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,575.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Merline Saintil sold 2,583 shares of ShotSpotter stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $75,294.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,357 shares of company stock valued at $1,481,106 over the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ShotSpotter Company Profile

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

