Morgan Stanley Has $311,000 Position in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) by 94.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,371 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Helios Technologies were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,373,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,999,000 after acquiring an additional 51,796 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,059,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,975,000 after acquiring an additional 38,404 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 71.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after acquiring an additional 37,497 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 6.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 495,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,042,000 after acquiring an additional 31,559 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,692,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,825,000 after acquiring an additional 21,120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,500 shares of Helios Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,512. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 4,970 shares of company stock worth $261,500 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HLIO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Helios Technologies from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helios Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HLIO opened at $58.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 84.78 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.03 and a 1 year high of $59.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.24 and its 200-day moving average is $44.62.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $122.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.99 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is 14.81%.

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

