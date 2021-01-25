Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $354.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SEDG. Zacks Investment Research cut SolarEdge Technologies from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Truist began coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a buy rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies to $364.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $175.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. SolarEdge Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $256.58.

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $321.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $311.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.99. SolarEdge Technologies has a one year low of $67.02 and a one year high of $377.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.28. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $338.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. SolarEdge Technologies’s revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ronen Faier sold 2,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.85, for a total transaction of $763,372.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,596,111.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director More Avery sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total value of $837,299.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 119,591 shares in the company, valued at $35,245,859.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,530. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 2,920.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 803,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after buying an additional 777,141 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,369,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,279,868,000 after buying an additional 258,096 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,190,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $165,264,000 after buying an additional 133,361 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 526.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 151,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,071,000 after purchasing an additional 127,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 148.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 201,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,969,000 after purchasing an additional 120,165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

