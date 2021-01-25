Morgan Stanley Raises Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Price Target to $344.00

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $316.00 to $344.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $311.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Stephens upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $277.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. UBS Group began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $262.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $314.00 to $282.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $254.70.

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $309.60 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials has a fifty-two week low of $135.08 and a fifty-two week high of $319.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.95. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 23.41%.

In related news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.64, for a total value of $2,747,498.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,609,916.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 29.9% during the third quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 11,538 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 6.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,929 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,583 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 461.1% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. 97.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

