Morgan Stanley Raises Stake in Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) by 102.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,583 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Amalgamated Bank were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMAL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 396.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 166.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Amalgamated Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Amalgamated Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Amalgamated Bank by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period.

Get Amalgamated Bank alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMAL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Amalgamated Bank from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on Amalgamated Bank from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amalgamated Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Amalgamated Bank from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Amalgamated Bank from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amalgamated Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAL opened at $15.03 on Monday. Amalgamated Bank has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $19.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.49.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $58.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.15 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amalgamated Bank will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amalgamated Bank Company Profile

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank and a chartered trust company in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Amalgamated Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amalgamated Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.