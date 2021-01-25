Morgan Stanley Reduces Holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,368 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 2,608 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 352.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,897 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 16.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,463 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 47.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,383 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 7.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,549 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 9.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,929 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 5,064 shares during the period. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock opened at $8.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.16. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 52 week low of $4.27 and a 52 week high of $9.14. The stock has a market cap of $363.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.91.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $54.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.10 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 43.05%. On average, equities analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genco Shipping & Trading currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.44.

In related news, major shareholder Strategic Value Partners, Llc sold 6,902,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $56,734,949.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $144,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,019,483 shares of company stock valued at $66,107,908. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

