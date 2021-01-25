Morgan Stanley Reiterates “€78.00” Price Target for HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) (ETR:HEI)

Morgan Stanley set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) (ETR:HEI) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HEI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Independent Research set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €67.11 ($78.95).

ETR HEI opened at €64.62 ($76.02) on Friday. HeidelbergCement AG has a 1 year low of €29.00 ($34.12) and a 1 year high of €69.70 ($82.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion and a PE ratio of -5.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €62.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €55.75.

About HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F)

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

