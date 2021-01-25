MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) Stock Price Up 7.1%

MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY)’s stock price rose 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.05 and last traded at $3.00. Approximately 192,784 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 260,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 5.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.80.

Get MoSys alerts:

MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The semiconductor producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter. MoSys had a negative return on equity of 81.92% and a negative net margin of 45.87%.

About MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY)

MoSys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a semiconductor company in North America, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company develops and sells integrated circuits (ICs) for the high-speed cloud networking, communications, security appliance, video, monitor and test, data center, and computing markets.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for MoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.