Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mustang Bio, Inc. a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc., is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products designed to leverage the patient’s own immune system to eliminate cancer cells. Mustang Bio, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on MBIO. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Monday, November 9th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.06.

MBIO opened at $5.16 on Thursday. Mustang Bio has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $5.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.63 million, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.37.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mustang Bio will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.66 per share, with a total value of $266,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBIO. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mustang Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mustang Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Mustang Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Mustang Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mustang Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. 25.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mustang Bio

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

