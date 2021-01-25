MyWish Trading Up 392.6% Over Last Week (WISH)

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. MyWish has a market cap of $2.26 million and approximately $11,500.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MyWish has traded up 392.6% against the dollar. One MyWish token can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000684 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About MyWish

MyWish (WISH) is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 tokens. MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for MyWish is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov. The official website for MyWish is mywish.io.

Buying and Selling MyWish

