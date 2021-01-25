Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $35.30

Shares of Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $35.30 and last traded at $35.30, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nabtesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.93.

Nabtesco Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NCTKF)

Nabtesco Corporation manufactures and sells equipment in the industrial, daily life, and environmental fields in Japan and internationally. It operates through Component Solutions, Transport Solutions, Accessibility Solutions, and Manufacturing Solutions segments. The company offers precision reduction gears for industrial robots' joints; hydraulic equipment, such as traveling unit for crawlers, control valve for mini excavators, and swing unit for hydraulic excavators; railroad vehicle equipment, such as railroad vehicle brake systems, door operating units, test equipment, brake shoes, seat turning equipment, and snow removal devices; and aircraft equipment comprising flight control actuation systems and high voltage electric power distribution units.

