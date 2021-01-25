NantKwest (NASDAQ:NK) Trading 10.2% Higher

NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:NK)’s stock price traded up 10.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.07 and last traded at $19.01. 1,279,070 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 1,831,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NantKwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.31. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.77 and a beta of 2.61.

In other news, Director John C. Thomas sold 42,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $461,271.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,477 shares in the company, valued at $2,246,975.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Barry J. Simon sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $2,346,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,300,540 shares in the company, valued at $59,574,747. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 228,227 shares of company stock worth $3,588,102. 71.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of NantKwest during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of NantKwest during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in NantKwest in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in NantKwest by 522.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 6,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in NantKwest in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.38% of the company’s stock.

NantKwest Company Profile (NASDAQ:NK)

NantKwest, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and viral infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer (aNK) cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and Nant cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells.

