NaPoleonX Trading Up 317.9% This Week (NPX)

NaPoleonX (CURRENCY:NPX) traded 173.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 25th. One NaPoleonX coin can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000738 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NaPoleonX has traded 317.9% higher against the dollar. NaPoleonX has a total market capitalization of $5.72 million and approximately $4.00 worth of NaPoleonX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00071774 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $252.11 or 0.00791754 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006576 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00048506 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,361.53 or 0.04275861 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00015708 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00017497 BTC.

About NaPoleonX

NPX is a coin. It launched on September 29th, 2017. NaPoleonX’s total supply is 29,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,320,139 coins. NaPoleonX’s official website is napoleonx.ai. The official message board for NaPoleonX is medium.com/@napoleonx.ai. NaPoleonX’s official Twitter account is @NapoleonXai. The Reddit community for NaPoleonX is /r/NapoleonX.

According to CryptoCompare, “NapoleonX project is about sponsoring the launch of a series of Decentralized Autonomous Funds (DAFs). These vehicles will invest in 100% algorithmic solutions proposed by Napoleon Crypto. NapoleonX will benefit from 85% of all performance fees generated by the various DAFs and 100% of the performance on its participation in these vehicles. Napoleon Crypto will run a platform that will enable the design of algorithmic solutions on an open source scheme. It will act as an advisor to NapoleonX by regularly proposing new algorithms to launch new DAFs. NapoleonX will vote on the effectively launched DAFs. In exchange, Napoleon Crypto will benefit from 15% of all performance fees. “

Buying and Selling NaPoleonX

NaPoleonX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NaPoleonX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NaPoleonX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NaPoleonX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

