National Bank Financial Reaffirms “Sector Perform” Rating for American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF)

National Bank Financial reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from $2.25 to $3.25 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.94.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT stock opened at $2.63 on Friday. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $5.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.14.

About American Hotel Income Properties REIT

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties across the United States. AHIP's 78 premium branded, select-service hotels are located in secondary metropolitan markets that benefit from diverse and stable demand.

