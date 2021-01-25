National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Stake Boosted by Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its position in shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 240,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in National Bank were worth $7,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NBHC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in National Bank by 311.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 43,982 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in National Bank by 214.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in National Bank by 31.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 714,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,286,000 after purchasing an additional 171,967 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in National Bank by 95.3% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 16,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skyline Asset Management LP lifted its stake in National Bank by 0.6% during the third quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 255,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Get National Bank alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut National Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. TheStreet upgraded National Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on National Bank from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, DA Davidson cut National Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

In related news, Director Maria F. Spring sold 1,279 shares of National Bank stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total transaction of $40,275.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,473 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,574.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher S. Randall sold 8,900 shares of National Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $290,674.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,827 shares in the company, valued at $157,649.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NBHC stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.26. The company had a trading volume of 688 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,464. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.05. National Bank Holdings Co. has a one year low of $20.25 and a one year high of $36.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.23.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.22. National Bank had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 10.63%. As a group, research analysts predict that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. National Bank’s payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Read More: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC).

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.