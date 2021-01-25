National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Beverage Corp. is a holding company for various subsidiaries that develop, manufacture, market and distribute a complete portfolio of quality beverage products throughout the United States. Their brands emphasize distinctive flavor variety, including their flagship brands, Shasta(R) and Faygo(R), complete lines of multi-flavored and cola soft drinks. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded National Beverage from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. National Beverage currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.00.

NASDAQ FIZZ opened at $98.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.07. National Beverage has a 1 year low of $35.71 and a 1 year high of $100.22.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. National Beverage had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The company had revenue of $271.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National Beverage will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from National Beverage’s previous dividend of $1.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in National Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in National Beverage during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 156.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of National Beverage by 41.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in shares of National Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 32.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

