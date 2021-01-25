National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Sets New 12-Month High at $110.95

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $110.95 and last traded at $110.95, with a volume of 7290 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.44.

FIZZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of National Beverage from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. National Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.07. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01 and a beta of 1.39.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. National Beverage had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $271.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.10 million. Sell-side analysts predict that National Beverage Corp. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This is an increase from National Beverage’s previous dividend of $1.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIZZ. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in National Beverage by 156.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in National Beverage by 41.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,787 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in National Beverage by 1.0% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in National Beverage during the second quarter valued at approximately $935,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Beverage by 5.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 77,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,754,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.68% of the company’s stock.

About National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

