National CineMedia’s (NCMI) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $4.50 price target on the business services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NCMI. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on National CineMedia from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on National CineMedia from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.90.

Shares of NASDAQ NCMI opened at $3.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.17. National CineMedia has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $9.85. The company has a market cap of $284.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.87 and a beta of 1.91.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03. National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 94.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that National CineMedia will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NCMI. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 242.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 8,682 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 244.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 11,796 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

