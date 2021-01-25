Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) Shares Gap Down to $16.07

Shares of Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.07, but opened at $15.00. Natural Resource Partners shares last traded at $15.04, with a volume of 345 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $184.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.70.

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.32). Natural Resource Partners had a negative net margin of 152.62% and a negative return on equity of 37.70%. The business had revenue of $29.93 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Natural Resource Partners stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,500 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 38.83% of the company’s stock.

About Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP)

Natural Resource Partners L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in Appalachia, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; aggregates and industrial minerals are located in the United States; oil and gas royalty assets located in Louisiana; timber assets located in West Virginia; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery are located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.

