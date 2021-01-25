NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

NWG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group downgraded NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

NatWest Group stock opened at $4.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 1.54. NatWest Group has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $6.00.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that NatWest Group will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in NatWest Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,622,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in NatWest Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,209,000. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new position in NatWest Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $974,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NatWest Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $838,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in NatWest Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $990,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's UK Personal Banking segment offers a range of banking products and related financial services to the personal and premier segments in the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.