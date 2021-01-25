Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) Trading 8.5% Higher

Shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) traded up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.68 and last traded at $22.97. 3,122,465 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 1,903,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.18.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.07.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.32. The company has a market capitalization of $695.05 million, a P/E ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $155.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.27 million. Nautilus had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 51.32%. Research analysts expect that Nautilus, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jeffery Lynn Collins sold 5,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $113,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jay Mcgregor sold 4,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total transaction of $97,928.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,599 shares of company stock worth $282,269. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nautilus in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Nautilus by 451.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Nautilus in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Nautilus in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nautilus in the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nautilus Company Profile (NYSE:NLS)

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

