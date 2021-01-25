Naviaddress Price Hits $0.0002 on Exchanges (NAVI)

Naviaddress (CURRENCY:NAVI) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. Over the last week, Naviaddress has traded 61.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Naviaddress has a market capitalization of $59,712.28 and $77,098.00 worth of Naviaddress was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Naviaddress token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00073897 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.01 or 0.00797832 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006445 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00051847 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,460.90 or 0.04348853 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00015376 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00017215 BTC.

Naviaddress Profile

Naviaddress (CRYPTO:NAVI) is a token. Naviaddress’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,550,845 tokens. The official website for Naviaddress is naviaddress.com. Naviaddress’ official Twitter account is @naviaddress and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Naviaddress is /r/Naviaddress and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Naviaddress is a global digital addressing system that is being deployed onto the blockchain. It will provide people and businesses with freedom and ability to create, obtain, own, lend and sell their digital addresses. These are called naviaddresses – unified digital IDs for any place and object in real and virtual worlds. Once the addressing system is deployed on the blockchain, Naviaddress will enable people in the world living without addresses to obtain digital postal delivery naviaddresses, verified by a transaction on the blockchain at almost no cost. Usage of naviaddresses will enable local governments to provide more citizens with essential services and create new markets for e-retailers and delivery businesses. “

Buying and Selling Naviaddress

Naviaddress can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naviaddress directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Naviaddress should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Naviaddress using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

