NCC Group plc (NCC.L) (LON:NCC) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

NCC Group plc (NCC.L) (LON:NCC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of NCC traded down GBX 7.77 ($0.10) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 256.73 ($3.35). The company had a trading volume of 437,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,615. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 252.77 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 201.48. The stock has a market cap of £720.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.13. NCC Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 125.40 ($1.64) and a 52 week high of GBX 275 ($3.59). The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.18.

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

