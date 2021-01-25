Nebulas Achieves Market Cap of $18.02 Million (NAS)

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. Over the last seven days, Nebulas has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar. One Nebulas token can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000905 BTC on major exchanges. Nebulas has a total market cap of $18.02 million and approximately $2.21 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00071651 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $260.52 or 0.00757964 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00006580 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00049359 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,466.74 or 0.04267427 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00015138 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00016859 BTC.

Nebulas Profile

Nebulas (NAS) is a token. It launched on July 24th, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 73,469,316 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,933,794 tokens. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nebulas is nebulas.io. The official message board for Nebulas is medium.com/nebulasio. The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nebulas is a value-based blockchain operating system and search engine. It features Nebulas Rank, which measures value by considering liquidity and propagation of the address, Nebulas Force (NF), which supports upgrading core protocols and smart contracts on the chains, and Developer Incentive Protocol (DIP), designed to build the blockchain ecosystem in a better way. NAS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency on Nebulas ecosystem. It also serves as an incentive to attract top developers to create more values in Nebulas. “

Nebulas Token Trading

Nebulas can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using US dollars.

