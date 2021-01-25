Nervos Network (CKB) Market Capitalization Reaches $142.23 Million

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 25th. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $142.23 million and approximately $10.16 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nervos Network Coin Profile

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 30,678,107,704 coins and its circulating supply is 23,693,674,460 coins. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

