Neumark Price Up 4.7% Over Last Week (NEU)

Neumark (CURRENCY:NEU) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One Neumark token can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000386 BTC on major exchanges. Neumark has a total market capitalization of $4.33 million and approximately $2,882.00 worth of Neumark was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Neumark has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Neumark alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00069926 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $243.63 or 0.00733854 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006518 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00047470 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003014 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,392.69 or 0.04195017 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00014793 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00017453 BTC.

About Neumark

Neumark (CRYPTO:NEU) is a token. It was first traded on November 12th, 2017. Neumark’s total supply is 66,292,279 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,774,439 tokens. The official website for Neumark is neufund.org. The Reddit community for Neumark is /r/neufund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neumark’s official Twitter account is @neufundorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Neumark is blog.neufund.org.

Neumark Token Trading

Neumark can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neumark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neumark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neumark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neumark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neumark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.