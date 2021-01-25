NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) Trading Up 5.1%

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) was up 5.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.42 and last traded at $5.39. Approximately 257,538 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 318,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.13.

Several research analysts have commented on NRBO shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

The stock has a market cap of $88.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.05.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Equities analysts expect that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,827 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.25% of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company provides therapies for neurodegenerative and cardiometabolic diseases. Its therapeutics programs include NB-01 for the treatment of painful diabetic neuropathy; NB-02 to treat cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases associated with the malfunction of protein; and Gemcabene, which is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia.

