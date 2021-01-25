Neuronetics, Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($1.56) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:STIM)

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Neuronetics in a research note issued on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.56) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.57). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Neuronetics’ Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $12.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.17 million. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 88.76% and a negative net margin of 61.44%.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on STIM. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Neuronetics in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research increased their target price on Neuronetics from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities increased their target price on Neuronetics from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, William Blair raised Neuronetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.80.

Shares of STIM stock opened at $21.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.60 million, a PE ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 3.05. Neuronetics has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $22.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.18 and a 200 day moving average of $6.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Neuronetics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $875,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuronetics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Neuronetics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Neuronetics by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 142,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Neuronetics by 218.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 62,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 42,545 shares in the last quarter. 63.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

