Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) PT Raised to $21.00

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) had its price target hoisted by BTIG Research from $14.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Neuronetics from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Neuronetics in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Neuronetics from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.80.

NASDAQ STIM opened at $21.27 on Thursday. Neuronetics has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $22.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.60 million, a PE ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 3.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.58.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.13. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 61.44% and a negative return on equity of 88.76%. The business had revenue of $12.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.17 million. On average, analysts forecast that Neuronetics will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STIM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Neuronetics by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 19,233 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Neuronetics by 137.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 7,818 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Neuronetics in the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Neuronetics in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Neuronetics by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 142,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

