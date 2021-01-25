New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Given New $10.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) had its target price boosted by JMP Securities from $9.50 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on New Residential Investment from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on New Residential Investment from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised New Residential Investment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on New Residential Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on New Residential Investment in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.42.

NYSE NRZ opened at $9.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.46. New Residential Investment has a 1 year low of $2.91 and a 1 year high of $17.66. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.87.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $685.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.19 million. New Residential Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.58% and a negative net margin of 96.73%. New Residential Investment’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that New Residential Investment will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.17%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.87%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NRZ. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in New Residential Investment by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in New Residential Investment by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 779,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,189,000 after buying an additional 299,097 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in New Residential Investment by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after buying an additional 84,355 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in New Residential Investment by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in New Residential Investment by 324.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 9,747 shares in the last quarter. 46.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

