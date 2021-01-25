New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 964,989 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 25,943 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $205,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. James Hambro & Partners lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 114.4% during the 4th quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 4,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 48,485 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,978,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

HON traded down $0.20 on Monday, hitting $202.05. 33,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,602,565. The company has a 50 day moving average of $210.24 and a 200-day moving average of $179.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.08 and a 12-month high of $216.70.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Honeywell International news, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total transaction of $419,793.46. Also, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc bought 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $800,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,808. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 748,349 shares of company stock worth $2,916,281 in the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HON. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.50.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.