New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 397,051 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 15,417 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.5% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $695,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 57.2% in the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Alphabet by 200.0% in the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $4.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,905.51. 24,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,581,668. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1,934.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,767.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,628.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $46.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total value of $2,440,383.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,152,099.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,628.16, for a total transaction of $32,563.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,854,474.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,564 shares of company stock worth $2,756,038. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,725.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,867.95.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Read More: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.