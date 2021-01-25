New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,986,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 231,017 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $136,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $1,407,126.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 287,834 shares in the company, valued at $21,452,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $12,796,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,249,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,326,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 212,380 shares of company stock valued at $15,582,671 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.05.

Morgan Stanley stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $73.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,232,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $132.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.25. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $77.76.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

