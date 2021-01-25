New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $162.20 Million Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 963,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $162,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in United Parcel Service by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,408,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,900,420,000 after purchasing an additional 549,201 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,887,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,321,617,000 after buying an additional 749,993 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,834,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $805,599,000 after buying an additional 708,377 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,218,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $369,713,000 after acquiring an additional 181,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,613,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $268,931,000 after acquiring an additional 34,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS traded up $2.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $161.41. The stock had a trading volume of 23,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,848,861. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $178.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.08 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UPS. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.83.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

