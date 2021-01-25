New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $273.90 Million Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,230,864 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 12,835 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $273,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total value of $1,082,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,000,148.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.68, for a total value of $927,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,977,897.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,710 shares of company stock valued at $24,201,071 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $1.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $226.80. 122,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,935,045. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.52 billion, a PE ratio of 58.95, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $222.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.63.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Truist reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, OTR Global raised salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.72.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

