New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $284.92 Million Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,483,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,885 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 0.6% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $284,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,053,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,271,000 after acquiring an additional 538,791 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,139,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882,982 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,347,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,905,000 after acquiring an additional 653,675 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,957,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,015,000 after acquiring an additional 41,706 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,491,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,182,000 after acquiring an additional 308,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $0.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $80.36. The company had a trading volume of 156,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,252,658. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $89.20. The stock has a market cap of $203.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The company had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

