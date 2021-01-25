New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,629,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 203,682 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $232,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Avondale Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 58.6% during the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 2,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 49.7% during the third quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.72. 263,232 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,885,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $65.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.83.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 18th. Barclays upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.22.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Article: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.