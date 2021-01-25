Nexo Price Up 11.6% Over Last Week (NEXO)

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. Nexo has a total market capitalization of $399.49 million and $10.76 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nexo has traded up 11.6% against the dollar. One Nexo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.71 or 0.00002071 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00070462 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $257.37 or 0.00747280 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006338 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00048146 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,447.67 or 0.04203307 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00015075 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00016879 BTC.

About Nexo

Nexo is a coin. It was first traded on April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 coins. Nexo’s official website is nexo.io. The official message board for Nexo is medium.com/nexo. The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency. NEXO (NEXO) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Nexo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nexo using one of the exchanges listed above.

