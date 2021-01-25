NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Stock Price Up 9.3%

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) shares rose 9.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.25 and last traded at $3.06. Approximately 704,667 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 122% from the average daily volume of 317,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NextDecade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th.

Get NextDecade alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.28.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NextDecade by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,377,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after buying an additional 337,079 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NextDecade during the 2nd quarter worth $180,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in NextDecade during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in NextDecade by 706.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 561,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 492,311 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in NextDecade by 133.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 37,644 shares during the period. 78.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextDecade Company Profile (NASDAQ:NEXT)

NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development activities related to the liquefaction and sale of LNG. It focusses on the development activities of Rio Grande LNG terminal facility located in the Port of Brownsville, Texas; and Galveston Bay LNG terminal facility situated in Texas City, Texas.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for NextDecade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextDecade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.