NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by Hall Laurie J Trustee

Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 290.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 427.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 304.0% during the 4th quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 17,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 12,839 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 466.1% during the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 7,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 5,840 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 368.1% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 10,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 219.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 16,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 11,195 shares during the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy stock traded up $2.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $86.87. The stock had a trading volume of 13,210,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,959,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.57, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.70 and a 1-year high of $87.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.14.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director James L. Robo sold 165,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $12,293,543.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 336,188 shares of company stock worth $24,990,497 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $83.75 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.73.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

