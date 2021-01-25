NextEra Energy Partners (NEP) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 26th. Analysts expect NextEra Energy Partners to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $84.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.02, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. NextEra Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $29.01 and a 1 year high of $86.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.57 and a 200-day moving average of $63.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NEP shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Vertical Research raised NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $57.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

