Nexus Reaches Market Cap of $24.67 Million (NXS)

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Over the last seven days, Nexus has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. One Nexus coin can now be bought for $0.35 or 0.00001115 BTC on major exchanges. Nexus has a total market cap of $24.67 million and $236,537.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Nexus Profile

Nexus is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 69,554,026 coins. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nexus is nexus.io. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nexus Coin Trading

